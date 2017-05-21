Joe Williams- 2017 Panini Instant NFL Rookie Premiere RPS Rookie Card #39 – May 18

Kicking off the 2017 NFL Rookie Photo Shoot, 2017 Panini NFL Instant features all 40 rookie standouts from the event. Each card is available individually in three versions: Base (numbered to the amount sold), Green (numbered to 10) and Black (exclusive 1 of 1). The base cards are available until May 25, and the parallels are available while supplies last. Don’t miss this once-and-only opportunity to collect the first NFL-licensed trading card that features your favorite rookie in his full uniform with his new team.

Images will update during the photo shoot.

Cards will be shipped to consumers within 8-10 business days after the ordering window expires.

2.5”x3.5” Trading Card.

Free shipping in U.S., Paid shipping internationally.

*All sales are final. Art and copy are renderings and subject to change and may not be exact.

Image will be updated.