Alvin Kamara- 2017 Panini Instant NFL Rookie Premiere RPS Rookie Card #11 – May 18

- Description
-
Kicking off the 2017 NFL Rookie Photo Shoot, 2017 Panini NFL Instant features all 40 rookie standouts from the event. Each card is available individually in three versions: Base (numbered to the amount sold), Green (numbered to 10) and Black (exclusive 1 of 1).
The base cards are available until May 25, and the parallels are available while supplies last. Don’t miss this once-and-only opportunity to collect the first NFL-licensed trading card that features your favorite rookie in his full uniform with his new team.
Images will update during the photo shoot.
Cards will be shipped to consumers within 8-10 business days after the ordering window expires.
2.5”x3.5” Trading Card.
Free shipping in U.S., Paid shipping internationally.
*All sales are final. Art and copy are renderings and subject to change and may not be exact.
Image will be updated.
Kicking off the 2017 NFL Rookie Photo Shoot, 2017 Panini NFL Instant features all 40 rookie standouts from the event. Each card is available individually in three versions: Base (numbered to the amount sold), Green (numbered to 10) and Black (exclusive 1 of 1). The base cards are available until May 25, and the parallels are available while supplies last. Don’t miss this once-and-only opportunity to collect the first NFL-licensed trading card that features your favorite rookie in his full uniform with his new team.
Images will update during the photo shoot.
Cards will be shipped to consumers within 8-10 business days after the ordering window expires.
2.5”x3.5” Trading Card.
Free shipping in U.S., Paid shipping internationally.
*All sales are final. Art and copy are renderings and subject to change and may not be exact.
Image will be updated.